Press release 2021-03-19

The product development of a new generation of CEPT systems has begun. Already during the summer of 2021, the first prototypes are expected to be ready for industrial evaluation. The complete CEPT7 system will be available for continuous delivery during Q1 2022. ArcAroma´s new generator will be suitable for customer segments in need of very high capacity. The new generation will include several patented solutions in power control and chamber design.



“With the new Generator System 7, we will be able to address markets such as very high volume producers of juice and also high energy applications such as the dairy industry. The new platform will also help to extend the capacity of OptiDry and other OptiFreeze applications. The current Generator System 6 fits well in its current segment and will continue to be sold. We believe the new generator system will open up completely new markets for us, and accelerate the growth of ArcAroma”, says Johan Möllerström CEO ArcAroma AB.