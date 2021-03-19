Bechtle continues to grow

- Revenue grows 8.3 per cent to €5.82 billion

- EBT increases by 14.6 per cent

- Dividend set to increase to €1.35

- Positive outlook for 2021



Neckarsulm, 19 March 2021 - Despite the difficult general economic conditions in the financial year 2020, Bechtle AG set new records. Revenue grew 8.3 per cent to €5,819.2 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased 14.6 per cent to €270.7 million. The EBT margin increased from 4.4 per cent in the previous year to 4.7 per cent. At the same time, year-end liquidity and cash flow recorded new records. Bechtle also reported positive developments with respect to staff numbers: As of 31 December, 12,180 people were employed at Bechtle, which is 693 more than in the previous year.

Organic sales growth amounted to 7.1 per cent. One of the key drivers was the public sector. Revenues in this customer segment exceeded the €2 billion mark for the first time ever in 2020. However, across the Group, development in the regions and segments varied considerably. Outside the DACH region in particular, measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were more restrictive in many countries, which took its toll on the regional Bechtle companies. "Our very pleasing growth in the past year is, on the one hand, an expression of our robust business model, but it is also the result of the outstanding work, great drive for success and solution focus of our employees," says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO of Bechtle AG. To honour the extraordinary performance of staff, the Board has decided to pay all employees throughout the Group a bonus of €500.



System House business sees double-digit growth

The IT System House & Managed Services segment saw double-digit growth in 2020 as it increased revenue 10.9 per cent to €3,863.6 million. Organic growth amounted to 9.1 per cent. The companies in Austria and Switzerland performed particularly strongly with growth of 22.8 per cent. Domestically, the growth rate was in the high single-digit percentage range at 8.9 per cent. The most pressing needs of customers from industry and the public sector as a result of the pandemic particularly affected the strategically important areas of Modern Workplace and IT Security, as well as Multi-Cloud Solutions, which Bechtle has expanded considerably in recent years. Thanks to its broad range of expertise, decentralised structure, customer proximity and close contacts with vendors, Bechtle was able to position itself very successfully here. EBIT increased 19.8 per cent to €179.5 million. The EBIT margin increased from 4.3 per cent to 4.6 per cent.