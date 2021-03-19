 

Hexagon and Mitsui expand and extend strategic alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 10:15  |  14   |   |   

Mitsui & Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo and active world-wide in a wide range of sectors including clean energy & mobility, and Hexagon Composites ASA, a leader in the fast-developing clean fuel solutions category have extended their strategic alliance for an additional five years, effective from March 21, 2021. The agreement has also been expanded to include Hexagon Purus AS, which was recently spun-off and listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

“For the past 5 years, Mitsui has been a strong supporter of Hexagon Composites’ strategic development of new markets and new segments. With its comprehensive industrial background and global reach Mitsui has opened doors for Hexagon to geographies worldwide and industrial segments, like carbon fiber, natural gas and hydrogen where it has extensive expertise,” says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon Composites. “Mitsui has contributed to building the Hexagon we know it today: a strong, diverse group - with two listed companies - covering a complete range of clean fuel solutions under one strong brand. We are extremely pleased that this alliance will continue in this decade where sustainability has risen to the top of the global agenda and companies around the world are focused on decarbonizing their operations.”

“We have not only supported growth of Hexagon Composites as a shareholder, but also supported its business growth by leveraging the synergy between Hexagon’s competitive solutions and products - and our assets, activities, and global network. We are pleased to renew the Strategic Alliance Agreement with Hexagon to include the newly listed Hexagon Purus. Through a close collaboration, we aim to contribute to the further business expansion of the Hexagon Group.” says Hiroshi Kakiuchi, General Manager of Functional Materials Division in Mitsui.

"We welcome Mitsui’s comprehensive strength in the production, logistics, and utilization of hydrogen. Their vast knowledge and geographical reach makes them a very valuable partner to Hexagon Purus as we prepare to accelerate zero-emission mobility and expand our worldwide footprint," says Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.

Hexagon’s efforts to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy led to significant structural changes to the Group. Most recently, in 2020, Hexagon Purus was successfully launched as an independently traded zero-emission company; Agility and Mobile Pipeline were combined to become Hexagon Agility with a strong focus on renewable (natural) gas; and Digital Wave was introduced as a new business area that will digitize, connect and enable smart systems.

Hexagon Composites and Mitsui has had commercial relations for decades. The original strategic alliance was signed in 2016. Currently, Mitsui hold 45,833,321 shares in Hexagon Composites, which corresponds to 22.73% of the total shares.  In addition, Mitsui holds 5,204,029 shares in Hexagon Purus which corresponds to 2.27% of the total shares. The new five-year period extends the agreement to March 21, 2026.           

For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

About MITSUI & CO., LTD.

Mitsui is one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world, with 132 offices in 65 countries as of April 2020. Utilizing our global operating locations, network and information resources, we are multilaterally pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects in the following fields: Iron & Steel Products, Energy, Chemicals, Innovation & Corporate Development, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure and Lifestyle. Mitsui is actively taking on challenges for global business innovation around the world. For more information, visit http://www.mitsui.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon and Mitsui expand and extend strategic alliance Mitsui & Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo and active world-wide in a wide range of sectors including clean energy & mobility, and Hexagon Composites ASA, a leader in the fast-developing clean fuel solutions category have extended their strategic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Hexagon Purus’ receives hydrogen cylinder orders for leading gas distributors in new markets in Europe
16.03.21
Hexagon Purus signs long-term agreement with Certarus for hydrogen solutions
02.03.21
Hexagon Purus signs Joint Venture agreements with CIMC Enric for China and Southeast Asia, the world’s largest zero emission hydrogen vehicle and distribution market
19.02.21
MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE BY PRIMARY INSIDER

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:34 Uhr
446
Hexagon Purus neu an der Börse.