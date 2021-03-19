 

Automotive Traction Motor Market worth $17.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Traction Motor Market by Motor Type (PMSM, DC Brushless, and AC Induction), Type (AC, DC), EV Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Power Output (less than 200 KW, 200-400 KW, and above 400 KW), Vehicle Type (PC and CV) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Automotive Traction Motor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 17.3 billion by 2026.

The growth of the automotive market can be attributed to the increasing demand of electric vehicles, manufacturing of high-performance motors, and supporting government policies.

Asia pacific is expected to be the largest Automotive Traction Motor Market in the forecast

Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are considered under Asia Pacific for market analysis. China is likely to be the largest contributor to the market in Aisa Pacific, accounting for a share of more than 50% in 2021. The region is the largest market for automotive traction motors and home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. According to a 2018 report by World Economic and Financial Surveys, the growth momentum, particularly in major economies in Asia Pacific, including China, Japan, and India, remain strong, reflecting fiscal policy stimulus in China and Japan, which, in turn, is benefiting other economies in Asia. The rising population within the region has led to a significant increase in demand for transportation connectivity. An all-around effort by the governments of various countries within the region to reduce greenhouse gases and the strong emphasis on reducing carbon emissions has led to a tremendous focus on manufacturing electric vehicles in the region.

In 2019, BYD launched its K12A, the world's first 27-meter pure electric bus. With a passenger capacity of 250 people, it is the longest pure electric bus in the world and can travel at a maximum speed of 70 km/h. K12A is also the world's first electric bus equipped with a distributed 4 WD system, which can smoothly switch between 2 WD and 4 WD to meet the demands of different terrains while also lowering the vehicles overall energy consumption.

