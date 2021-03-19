Gofore Plc The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Gofore Plc’s Finnish language prospectus
GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MARCH 2021 AT 11.41 EET
The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, 19 March 2021, approved Gofore Plc’s (the “Company”) Finnish language prospectus (the “Finnish Prospectus”) in connection with the Company’s transfer from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Helsinki Stock Exchange”).
The Finnish Prospectus will be available on or about 19 March 2021 on the Company’s website at www.gofore.com/listautuminen2021 and at the Company’s premises at Kalevantie 2, 33100 Tampere, Finland at office hours. The English language translation of the Finnish Prospectus will be available on the Company’s website at www.gofore.com/listing2021 on or about 19 March 2021.
The Company has filed a listing application with the Helsinki Stock Exchange to list the Company’s shares on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on 17 March 2021. Trading in the Company’s shares is expected to commence on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 23 March 2021, provided that the Helsinki Stock Exchange approves the Company’s listing application.
Further enquiries:
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210
Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.
