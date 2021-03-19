The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Gofore Plc’s Finnish language prospectus

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, 19 March 2021, approved Gofore Plc’s (the “Company”) Finnish language prospectus (the “Finnish Prospectus”) in connection with the Company’s transfer from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Helsinki Stock Exchange”).

The Finnish Prospectus will be available on or about 19 March 2021 on the Company’s website at www.gofore.com/listautuminen2021 and at the Company’s premises at Kalevantie 2, 33100 Tampere, Finland at office hours. The English language translation of the Finnish Prospectus will be available on the Company’s website at www.gofore.com/listing2021 on or about 19 March 2021.

The Company has filed a listing application with the Helsinki Stock Exchange to list the Company’s shares on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on 17 March 2021. Trading in the Company’s shares is expected to commence on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 23 March 2021, provided that the Helsinki Stock Exchange approves the Company’s listing application.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210