Tele Columbus AG: High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV

SBV, Stadtwerke Flensburg and Tele Columbus AG/WTC begin partnership

High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV

- SBV extends contracts with the Tele Columbus Group

- Gigabit supply with DOCSIS 3.1

- FTTH expansion in collaboration with utilities provider Stadtwerke Flensburg

Flensburg/Berlin, 19 March 2020. Tele Columbus AG/WTC with its PΫUR brand, one of Germany's leading fibre network operators, has joined forces to form a partnership with SBV, Flensburg's largest housing association, and regional utilities provider Stadtwerke Flensburg to provide the town with innovative multimedia technology.

SBV has extended its existing agreements with Tele Columbus Group and is modernising its cable network in order to provide multimedia services and a reliable and extensive TV service to the 7,500 apartments in its portfolio. The future deployment of the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard means that data speeds will be significantly higher moving forward (gigabit range).

What's more, a state-of-the-art fibre-optic infrastructure (fibre to the home, or FTTH) is also set to be established in the northern German town over the coming years. As part of its partnership with Stadtwerke Flensburg, PΫUR uses dark fibre connections at network layer 3 to bring the high-speed internet directly into residents' homes. Once complete, the Tele Columbus FTTH network will also allow Stadtwerke to provide their own IP products to SBV apartments.

"This is all about making our apartments even more attractive and fit for the future," says Jürgen Möller, Chief Executive Officer of SBV. "Working with two reliable partners, PΫUR and Stadtwerke, is a great benefit to us as landlords, but the main beneficiaries are our members. They will be able to enjoy even more stable and high-speed telecommunications networks in the future."