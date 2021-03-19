PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces Filing with SEC 2020 Annual Report (Form 20-F)

Moscow, Russia - March 19, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1302362/000119312521085807/000 ...

The report is also available at Mechel PAO website www.mechel.com.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of Mechel's latest 20-F with complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending their request to Mechel at ir@mechel.com

Mechel PAO

Alexey Lukashov

Phone: +7 495 221 8888

Е-mail: alexey.lukashov@mechel.com

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.