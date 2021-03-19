 

Elanders publishes the 2020 Annual Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 11:00  |  20   |   |   

Today, Friday March 19, 2021, Elanders is publishing its Annual Report for 2020 on the company website www.elanders.com.

The Annual Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers and other interested parties.

Elanders AB (publ)


For further information please contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50


This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11:00 CET on 19 March 2021.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elanders publishes the 2020 Annual Report Today, Friday March 19, 2021, Elanders is publishing its Annual Report for 2020 on the company website www.elanders.com. The Annual Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Breaking Cycle of Dependence
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Elanders strengthens its offer within sustainable services with the acquisition of ReuseIT
10.03.21
Elanders strengthens its sustainability work by appointing a Sustainability Director