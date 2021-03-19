Conversion factor for Exchange offer in SGB IL 3108 2021-03-19

2021-03-19

Conversion factor SGB IL 3108/3109; ﻿1.0945439

The conversion factor of SGB IL 3108/3109 indicates the amount of SGB IL 3108 that the SNDO will buy back for each SGB IL 3109 issued in the switch auction at March 19, 2021.



