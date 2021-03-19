The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0525 Per Share

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0525 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before April 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.



Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.