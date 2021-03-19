 

Jason Sudeikis as ‘Ted Lasso,’ Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Trevor Noah, Becky G, and Nicky Jam to Compete in EA SPORTS FIFA Global Series Face-off

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 11:39  |  41   |   |   

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today revealed details for the premiere of EA SPORTS “FIFA Face-Off,” a new two-part live competition game show that brings together A-list celebrities, top EA SPORTS FIFA professionals and influencers, and four lucky contestants from the EA SPORTS FIFA community. This unique event continues EA’s competitive gaming entertainment innovation, which connects video game pros with celebrity to increase esports popularity and grow top competitors’ star-power.

Airing live March 19 and 26 at 12:30 pm EST; 4:30 pm GMT, on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch and EA SPORTS YouTube channels, Jason Sudeikis, the recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winning star and executive producer of Apple Original Series “Ted Lasso,” and an assist by his “Ted Lasso” co-star Brendan Hunt, will compete in the unique esports show. Additional A-list talent to compete includes Comedian and host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah, recent American Music Awards (AMAs) winner Becky G, and previous Latin GRAMMY award winner Nicky Jam will also compete on the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 pitch. Popular EA SPORTS FIFA influencer “Castro 1021” will host the competitive gaming entertainment event.

“Having previously no experience coaching soccer, or football if you will, I think Ted Lasso is the perfect candidate for dominating in an EA SPORTS FIFA esports competition,” said Jason Sudeikis. “That said, Ted’s passion for competing and having Coach Beard at his side in support may just be enough for him to achieve esports glory in the world’s most popular sports video game. Never underestimate Coach Ted Lasso.”

“Growing up in Inglewood, CA, lots of nights in the Gomez household were centered around watching football, and it’s something that brings us all together,” said Becky G. “I’ve been around EA SPORTS FIFA for years and am so excited to be able to compete against my friend Nicky Jam and give back to the FIFA community on this fun show.”

“EA SPORTS FIFA is one of my favorite games, playing it so much over the years,” said Nicky Jam. “I’m excited to be teaming up with the best esports star in the world in Fnatic Tekkz and can’t wait to compete.”

During both episodes, celebrities and EA SPORTS FIFA pros will pair up, select their rosters through FIFA Ultimate Team, and compete in a two-legged competition to win a share of a $25,000 prize pool on behalf of lucky EA SPORTS FIFA fans. These fans were selected after winning a video submission community contest that accumulated tens of thousands of submissions. In addition to the two-legged competition, fun minigames will be played throughout the show featuring additional talent, as well as unique viewer contests so those watching from home can engage in the action.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jason Sudeikis as ‘Ted Lasso,’ Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Trevor Noah, Becky G, and Nicky Jam to Compete in EA SPORTS FIFA Global Series Face-off Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today revealed details for the premiere of EA SPORTS “FIFA Face-Off,” a new two-part live competition game show that brings together A-list celebrities, top EA SPORTS FIFA professionals and influencers, and four lucky …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
MedMen Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fuel Growth in Florida and Other Core Markets
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Silver Rain Games Inks Major Deal With Electronic Arts
09.03.21
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
18.02.21
Electronic Arts and Codemasters Establish a New Global Powerhouse for Racing Videogames & Entertainment
18.02.21
EA Announces Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition Blasts Onto The Nintendo Switch March 19
18.02.21
EA and Velan Studios Reveal Knockout City -- an All-new Dodgeball-inspired Team-based Multiplayer Game

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
86
Electronic Arts Info- und Meinungsthread