Notice of Annual meeting 2021

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: 12424248

The board of directors is pleased to announce that the annual meeting 2021 for Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) will be held on Monday April 12th, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at Axeltorv 2, 1609 Copenhagen V.

Coronavirus - COVID-19

DAC has noted that there once again will be special circumstances in regard to conducting the annual meeting, due to the COVID-19 situation in Denmark. DAC has, despite the situation, decided to call the meeting, as it is unknown, what the restrictions will be at the time of the meeting.

To minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and as a result of the authorities’ recommendations and initiatives including the restrictions related to gatherings, DAC encourages shareholders to not attend the annual meeting physically, however, exercise their right to vote by using the authorization/absentee vote form.

In case there is a development in the COVID-19 situation or the authorities’ health directions, which necessitates changes in relation to the annual meeting, DAC will give notice hereof to the shareholders via the company website at: Investor Relations - Danish Aerospace Company

In accordance with DAC by-laws article 3.8 the agenda will be as follows:

1. Election of chairperson for the annual meeting.

2. Presentation of the 2020 annual report including auditor’s report for approval.

3. Decision on use of profit or coverage of deficit in regard to the approved annual report.

4. Election of members for the Board of Directors, including chairman and vice chairman.

4.1. Election of chairman.

4.2. Election of vice chairman.

4.3. Election of remaining members of the board.