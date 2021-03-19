AECOM awarded U.S. Air Force infrastructure and facilities contract under $2 billion program
AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to provide planning, design and construction management services through the Architect-Engineer NEXT 2021 contract for infrastructure and facilities globally. The multiple-award contract, with a combined $2 billion program ceiling, includes a five year base period and one five year option.
“AECOM’s track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to continue our 65-year history collaborating with the U.S. Air Force to deliver innovative solutions for their dynamic missions across the globe,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “We are proud to support the U.S. Air and Space Forces’ dominance in the skies and space for generations to come by delivering strong infrastructure built on the ground.”
AECOM has held AFCEC’s predecessor architect-engineer contract for the last five years and was the number one service provider —spanning dozens of projects around the world, including the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. AECOM will continue to leverage its technical expertise on large-scale projects that involve the restoration, sustainment, and modernization of resilient U.S. Department of Defense facilities, including military construction programs and Foreign Military Sales.
About AECOM
AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.
