 AECOM awarded U.S. Air Force infrastructure and facilities contract under $2 billion program

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to provide planning, design and construction management services through the Architect-Engineer NEXT 2021 contract for infrastructure and facilities globally. The multiple-award contract, with a combined $2 billion program ceiling, includes a five year base period and one five year option.

“AECOM’s track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to continue our 65-year history collaborating with the U.S. Air Force to deliver innovative solutions for their dynamic missions across the globe,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “We are proud to support the U.S. Air and Space Forces’ dominance in the skies and space for generations to come by delivering strong infrastructure built on the ground.”