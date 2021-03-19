Humanigen Sets Date for Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, announced today that its board of directors has scheduled the corporation's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) for June 17, 2021 in a virtual-only format via the internet. The record date for shareholders to vote at the meeting is April 21, 2021.

Additional information confirming how shareholders may vote before or during the Meeting, as well as the time of the virtual Meeting and how to access it as a shareholder, will be included in the company’s proxy statement to be separately provided to shareholders. In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting.