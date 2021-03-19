Easterly Government Properties Acquires 176,550 SF Mission Critical LEED Certified Portfolio

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 176,550 leased square foot portfolio of three U.S. Government-leased properties. The three-building portfolio is comprised of:

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Knoxville, Tennessee (“FBI - Knoxville")

U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) facility in Louisville, Kentucky (“USAO - Louisville")

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Louisville, Kentucky (“ICE - Louisville”)

“This was a wonderful acquisition opportunity for Easterly,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are able to grow the Company’s total enterprise through the purchase of an attractive portfolio of three LEED Certified, build-to-suit mission critical facilities with first generation leases. We are delighted to welcome these important, bullseye facilities into our growing portfolio.”

FBI - Knoxville

FBI - Knoxville is a 99,130 leased square foot LEED Certified, built-to-suit property completed in 2010 and leased until August 2025 for an initial 15-year firm term. FBI - Knoxville is one of 56 field offices of the FBI, a bureau level federal agency within the U.S. Department of Justice, which serves a dual role as both a federal criminal investigative body and an intelligence agency. FBI - Knoxville’s geographic reach spans 41 counties and includes oversight of three FBI resident agencies located throughout the state of Tennessee. The property possesses a number of security features including reinforced fencing, a visitor screening facility and secondary entrance guard booth, vehicle barriers and a secured parking garage, ballistic glass windows and redundant power systems.