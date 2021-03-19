Rockley Photonics Accelerates Plan to Revolutionize Consumer Health and Wellness Monitoring by Going Public via SC Health Corp.

Rockley Photonics, Ltd. (“the Company” or “Rockley”), a leading global supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with SC Health Corp. (“SC Health”) (NYSE: SCPE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction will result in Rockley becoming a publicly traded company on the NYSE under the symbol RKLY and values the Company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Transforming healthcare through revolutionary “clinic-on-the-wrist” monitoring technology

The transaction will accelerate the commercial launch of Rockley’s unique sensing platform, which is positioned to revolutionize consumer health and wellness by enabling continuous, non-invasive monitoring of multi-modal biomarkers such as lactate, glucose, hydration, blood pressure, and core body temperature.

Built on its highly disruptive silicon photonics platform, Rockley’s “clinic-on-the-wrist” technology is significantly more accurate than LED sensors commonly used today in wearables such as smart watches and fitness bands and allows for continuous monitoring of key vitals in a way that was previously possible only with clinical machines. By bringing laboratory precision diagnostics to wearables, Rockley will enable consumers to detect diseases earlier, better manage nutrition, and focus on preventive healthcare so they can live better and healthier lives.

Rockley is working closely and deeply with some of the world’s largest consumer electronics and wearables companies to provide them with a full-stack solution, including co-packaged hardware devices, biosensing algorithms, firmware, and data analytics to enable these customers to provide meaningful and actionable insights to their users.

Beyond consumer electronics, Rockley is partnering with clinicians and MedTech companies to expand the application of its revolutionary monitoring platform to medical devices to improve disease detection and prevention.

Rockley’s platform supports cost-effective, high-volume manufacturing. Its manufacturing ecosystem, with capacity reserved, and proprietary process flows will enable rapid scale-up for volume production of its highly integrated optical/electronic devices.

Rockley has also applied its integrated photonics technology to deliver best-in-class chipsets for high-speed data communications and machine vision applications, including LiDAR. Its technology is protected by over 120 patents and the Company has raised $390 million in funding from over seven years of product development from non-recurring engineering, investors, government grants, subsidies and a range of world-class health-tech and technology VCs, strategic investors, and financial institutions.