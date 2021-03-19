SANUWAVE Health Announces Distribution Agreement with Labb Solutions

SUWANEE, GA, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Labb Solutions to be the exclusive multinational distributor of the company’s dermaPACE and UltraMIST energy-base medical systems in Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health, commented, “We are very pleased to partner with Labb Solutions, a leader in Turkey and select countries from Eastern Europe and Middle East for the distribution of innovative medical technologies. This is clearly a step forward for SANUWAVE in its “Energy First” adoption and commercialization program in this particular region. We look forward to a very successful partnership.”

The first ten dermaPACE systems have been ordered and shipped to Turkey.

“We are extremely excited to partner with SANUWAVE Health to bring the innovative dermaPACE and UltraMIST Systems that use energy transfer therapies to physicians and wound care patients in Turkey and parts of the Middle East and Eastern Europe. There is a tremendous opportunity to impact the lives of patients and reduce the cost burden of chronic and acute wounds on the private and public healthcare systems,” stated Anar Aliyev, Director of Labb Solutions.

About the dermaPACE System

The dermaPACE System is a novel medical system based on shockwave technology, which has been used for nearly 30 years in lithotripsy procedures (destruction of kidney stones) and later in orthopedic treatments. These early lithotripsy and orthopedic devices provided the earliest evidence that there was an effect on wound healing. Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE) Technology was developed based on this evidence, and the dermaPACE System is the first to utilize PACE-specific proprietary protocols for wound treatment. The dermaPACE System treatment must be administered by a healthcare professional. The dermaPACE System is FDA cleared for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) and it is the first and only system based on focused electrohydraulic shockwave principle cleared by the FDA for such indication. For international markets, the dermaPACE System is CE Marked in Europe for advanced wound care indications and in Canada carries a Health Canada Medical Device class II License. The dermaPACE System is currently licensed or approved for advanced wound care indications in Brazil, Mexico and dozens of countries and regions around the world.