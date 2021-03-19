 

Nasdaq Approves G4S' Request for Removal From Trading on Nasdaq and Official Listing in Denmark

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 12:11  |  34   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 March 2021

G4S PLC ("G4S")
NASDAQ APPROVES G4S' REQUEST
FOR REMOVAL FROM TRADING ON NASDAQ AND OFFICIAL LISTING IN DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") has today approved G4S’s request for the removal from trading of its shares from Nasdaq and official listing (together the "Delisting") pursuant to Supplement A, Rule 22 (ii) of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook").  

The last day of trading on Nasdaq will be 16 April 2021.

This does not affect G4S' primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE").

Holders of G4S instruments traded on Nasdaq ("G4S VP Interest(s)") ("G4S VP Interest Holders") have the following three options:

  • Dispose of their G4S VP Interest in the ordinary market before the last day of trading i.e. 16. April 2021
  • Convert their G4S VP Interests to the equivalent number of underlying G4S shares and become direct G4S shareholders, either before or after the last day of trading
  • Do nothing and retain their G4S VP Interests

Following the Delisting, the G4S VP Interests will no longer be tradable on Nasdaq.

For further information about the Delisting or the options available to G4S VP Interest Holders, see the announcement of 17 March 2021 regarding Request for Removal from Trading on Nasdaq and Official Listing in Denmark or visit the dedicated webpage at https://www.g4s.com/investors/shareholder-centre/danish-delisting

For further enquiries, please contact Investor Relations


Email  Investor@g4s.com
Telephone + 44 (0) 207 963 3132

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq Approves G4S' Request for Removal From Trading on Nasdaq and Official Listing in Denmark NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 19 March 2021 G4S PLC ("G4S")NASDAQ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Breaking Cycle of Dependence
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:02 Uhr
Notification of Major Holdings
18.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
17.03.21
Corrective Announcement - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
17.03.21
G4S plc: Request for Removal from Trading and Official Listing Submitted to Nasdaq
17.03.21
Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and the Deferred Bonus Plan
17.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
17.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
16.03.21
Lapse of GardaWorld Offer for G4S plc
16.03.21
Offer from Allied Universal Unconditional as to Acceptances
16.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings