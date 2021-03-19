Grace Comments on Effects of Gulf Coast Freeze and Updates First Quarter 2021 Guidance
COLUMBIA, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today commented on the extreme winter weather that impacted Texas and Louisiana in mid-February. Winter Storm Uri
was a major storm that caused widespread manufacturing disruption across the region because of freezing temperatures and loss of electricity, gas, water, and other utilities. Most polyolefin
manufacturers and refineries in the region were forced to shut down or operate at reduced rates following the storm. Grace operates four manufacturing facilities in the region. All sites
experienced interruptions, with extended downtime at three plants ranging from 8 to 24 days. All sites have resumed operations. Most of our customers have restarted operations though many are still
operating at reduced rates.
“Our immediate focus from the onset of Winter Storm Uri was to ensure the safety of our employees, protect our operations in the area, and support our impacted customers. While the extreme weather has had a significant impact on our Gulf Coast customers and operations, we expect it to be short-term as most of our customers have restarted operations. Strong demand in the first quarter is offsetting the demand impact of the storm,” said Hudson La Force, Grace’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Compared to first quarter 2021 guidance provided on February 9, 2021, we expect:
- First quarter 2021 sales to be near the high end of our prior guidance of 6% to 8% growth versus the prior year. Sales lost or delayed due to the weather event have been offset by strong demand
reflecting continued recovery from the pandemic.
- First quarter 2021 Adjusted EPS1 to be between $0.72 and $0.74 per share versus prior guidance of $0.77 to $0.80 per share, reflecting lower fixed cost absorption during the
downtime, increased costs to supply customers from other Grace manufacturing plants, and costs to repair plants impacted by the weather, partially offset by the effects of stronger demand.
About Grace
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.
