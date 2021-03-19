Grace Comments on Effects of Gulf Coast Freeze and Updates First Quarter 2021 Guidance

COLUMBIA, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today commented on the extreme winter weather that impacted Texas and Louisiana in mid-February. Winter Storm Uri was a major storm that caused widespread manufacturing disruption across the region because of freezing temperatures and loss of electricity, gas, water, and other utilities. Most polyolefin manufacturers and refineries in the region were forced to shut down or operate at reduced rates following the storm. Grace operates four manufacturing facilities in the region. All sites experienced interruptions, with extended downtime at three plants ranging from 8 to 24 days. All sites have resumed operations. Most of our customers have restarted operations though many are still operating at reduced rates.



“Our immediate focus from the onset of Winter Storm Uri was to ensure the safety of our employees, protect our operations in the area, and support our impacted customers. While the extreme weather has had a significant impact on our Gulf Coast customers and operations, we expect it to be short-term as most of our customers have restarted operations. Strong demand in the first quarter is offsetting the demand impact of the storm,” said Hudson La Force, Grace’s President and Chief Executive Officer.