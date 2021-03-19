 

President of Colombia, Iván Duque, Visits Tecnoglass’ Manufacturing Facilities in Barranquilla During IDB Annual Meeting

The Chief Executive toured two of the world’s most technologically advanced architectural glass transformation facilities; a low emissivity glass plant for enhanced energy efficiency, and a fully automated tempered and laminated glass manufacturing plant at Tecnoglass main headquarters

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, hosted the President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, at the Company’s manufacturing facilities during the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Annual Meeting held in Barranquilla, Colombia. The President was accompanied by the Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, Christian Daes, the Attorney General of the Republic Margarita Cabello, Comptroller General of the Republic Carlos Felipe Córdoba, Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Karen Abudinen, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism José Manuel Restrepo, Minister of Justice Wilson Ruiz, Presidential Advisor for the Regions Ana Maria Palau, Governor of Atlantico Elsa Noguera, and IDB Representatives Ignacio Corlazzoli and Tomas Bermudez.

President of Colombia, Iván Duque stated, “Tecnoglass is an example of excellence which has been shown in the way it has been able to penetrate a very strict and high-quality US architectural glass market. We are proud and encouraged by its growth trajectory and by how it has become a standard for a Company that manufactures high quality, high value-added products and that has become an international leader in the industry. We are also proud about its efforts to help its employees and surrounding communities during a very difficult period.”

"We want to take advantage of this IDB assembly to help grow foreign investment into Colombia; our country is in an advantageous location to create products to export into many different markets; and we have some of the best labor force in the region.”

Tecnoglass has made capital expenditures of approximately $200 million since 2015 to meet its accelerated growth as well as to address changing industry demands in terms of innovation, technology, and efficiency. President Duque, as well as the group of Colombian senior public officials and IDB executives, witnessed the latest state-of-the-art technology in glass transformation including the soft coat plant to manufacture low-emissivity, energy-efficient glass, the only such plant in Colombia and the second one in South America; and a fully automated glass tempering and laminating plant, the only one of its kind in Latin America. This new technology has not only improved efficiency, but also contributes to the company´s ESG efforts to reduce material waste and energy consumption, in line with the Company’s Mission and with global sustainability trends.

