RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2021)

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 19 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology and MTWO Cloud technology for the construction and engineering industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract.

The global client is one of the leading providers in the field of Internet of Things (IoT), supplying software and hardware solutions to clients globally, with strict demands on uptime, security and continuous releases of new software functionality.

Berend-Jan van Maanen, CEO of RIB Cloud/SaaSplaza: "Around the world businesses are embracing Cloud native technology to build and release software faster and provide their solutions anywhere in the world, managed 24/7 as Software-as-a-Service. With our Managed Azure Services we can enable our clients to build and release software faster and serve their users globally, in any geography, with the right level of security, scalability and performance. We are proud to provide our Cloud Services and welcome this new partnership within the RIB family."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


