

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2021 / 12:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Frank Markus Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 104.32 EUR 21594.24 EUR 104.28 EUR 21064.56 EUR 104.30 EUR 15957.90 EUR 104.34 EUR 16694.40 EUR 104.36 EUR 22959.20 EUR 104.38 EUR 1878.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 104.32 EUR 100149.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

