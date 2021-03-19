 

DGAP-DD Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank Markus
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
104.32 EUR 21594.24 EUR
104.28 EUR 21064.56 EUR
104.30 EUR 15957.90 EUR
104.34 EUR 16694.40 EUR
104.36 EUR 22959.20 EUR
104.38 EUR 1878.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
104.32 EUR 100149.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
