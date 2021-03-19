 

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Announces Closing of $385,000,000 Upsized Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 12:30  |   |   |   

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 38,500,000 units, upsized from 35,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $385,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “TETCU” on March 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “TETC” and “TETCWS,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to capitalize on sector transformative events by focusing on companies that use or facilitate disruptive, differentiated technology to build, enable, service or manage businesses or infrastructure undergoing transformation.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”) and BofA Securities (“BofA Securities”) are acting as joint book-running managers in the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,775,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation Announces Closing of $385,000,000 Upsized Initial Public Offering Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 38,500,000 units, upsized from 35,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $385,000,000. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
MedMen Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fuel Growth in Florida and Other Core Markets
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. Appoints William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer