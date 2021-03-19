 

Rekor Expands Channel Partner Program, Launches Partner Portal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 12:30  |  28   |   |   

COLUMBIA, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, today announced the expansion of its channel partner program and launch of its partner portal, which will connect Rekor partners with relevant training and collateral resources, as well as enable opportunity tracking and support inquiries.

The portal will support both Rekor’s Premier and Authorized Reseller partners, acting as a "one stop shop" designed to address the needs of partners across the globe.

“Our partnership with Rekor has allowed us to greatly expand the services and value we’re able to provide to our current clients and prospects, many of whom could benefit from the application of state-of-the-art vehicle recognition capabilities in their business,” said Trevor Smith, Executive Vice President, Brite. “The partner program was a natural fit for our own product and service line, and the new portal gives us real-time insight into the flow of opportunities from Rekor into our pipeline, as well as access to important training and collateral materials that makes it even easier for us to close deals.”

Through the portal, Rekor partners can create new opportunities, add products, and track deals. It also includes a lead share system that will assign a Rekor Sales Qualified Lead to a partner, allowing them immediate visibility into that prospect and the ability to work it through their own sales process.

For Authorized Resellers, the portal enables the ability to generate a support ticket and direct it to the appropriate resource whether it be sales, service, or a general inquiry, and track the ticket through the entire support process.

“The Partner Portal is designed to make doing business with Rekor as easy as possible because its intuitive processes will lead to increased opportunities and partner engagement,” said Shervin Esfahani, Rekor’s Vice President of Demand Generation. “The portal also provides self-serve access to product collateral resources, trainings, and reference materials, along with how-to-videos and more. These materials are designed so the partner can actively train their staff and promote the Rekor line to customers.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rekor Expands Channel Partner Program, Launches Partner Portal COLUMBIA, Md., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, today announced the expansion of its channel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Breaking Cycle of Dependence
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department Selects Rekor One to Modernize Data Collection and Scale for Future Needs