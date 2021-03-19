Revive Therapeutics Announces Successful Research Results for Psilocybin to Treat Traumatic Brain Injury and Filing of International Patent Application

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce positive results of a pre-clinical study evaluating the efficacy of psilocybin in the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (“TBI”) in a rodent model of TBI. The study was conducted at the National Health Research Institutes (“NHRI”), which was part of the psilocybin program acquired from PharmaTher Inc., a subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM, OTCQB: PHRRF).



The study characterized the potential neuroreparative effect of psilocybin compared to being treated with a vehicle (saline) using a TBI mouse model. Adult mice were randomly assigned to 4 groups: (1) control, (2) TBI+vehicle, (3) TBI+low dose psilocybin, and (4) high dose psilocybin. Cognitive function was examined by the Morris water maze test after the injury. It was found that psilocybin, given after injury, improved cognitive function in TBI mice. Also, there were no adverse effects observed with psilocybin.