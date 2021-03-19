 

Auddia to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 12:30  |  16   |   |   

BOULDER, Colo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that Jeff Thramann, founder and Executive Chairman, has been invited to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. The conference will take place on March 23-25, 2021, and includes a company presentation and Q&A at 4 p.m. ET on March 25.

To register to attend the live presentation click the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LidkDVgaRWuTfshhRRQlxw

To request a complimentary investor registration and 1-to-1 meeting with Auddia, please visit the conference website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

About Auddia Inc.
Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts -- the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 823-8656
www.pcgadvisory.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com




Wertpapier


