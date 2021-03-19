 

Dorel Announces Agreement for Sale of China Manufacturing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

  • Transaction forms part of Dorel Juvenile’s strategic long-term direction
  • Extension of new product co-development program that will continue to improve time to market

MONTREAL, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced that is has entered into an agreement to sell its juvenile products manufacturing facility in Zhongshan, China to Guangdong Roadmate Group Co., Ltd. (“Roadmate”) for gross proceeds of approximately US$51 million. Dorel will maintain its second manufacturing location in Huangshi, China as well as its product sourcing and quality control organizations in China that service all three of Dorel’s business segments. The sale transaction does not include Dorel Juvenile’s domestic sales operation based in Shanghai that was acquired along with the manufacturing facility in 2014.

The sale of the manufacturing facility is part of the overall strategic direction of Dorel Juvenile that includes the co-development of innovative new products with a diverse supplier base, of which Roadmate is one. It is expected that Roadmate will continue to be a key supplier from the Zhongshan facility as well as from its existing facilities, also based in Zhongshan.

“The strategic direction is intended to allow Dorel Juvenile to further lower the required investment to bring new products to market and to deliver a broader product line with much quicker time to market. It is also expected to decrease complexity, improve cash flow and reduce volatility in the direct costs of manufacturing due to variations in currency and commodity prices. Dorel expects that the sale of the Zhongshan facility will also simplify the organization and free-up resources so that Dorel Juvenile can focus on product innovation and branding across its various markets,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

The sale, which is subject to approval by regulatory authorities in China, is expected to close before the end of the second quarter. Dorel intends to use the net proceeds from the sale to reduce existing debt. As a result of the sale, Dorel expects to incur a non-cash loss of approximately US$8 million.

About Dorel

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dorel Announces Agreement for Sale of China Manufacturing Facility Transaction forms part of Dorel Juvenile’s strategic long-term directionExtension of new product co-development program that will continue to improve time to market MONTREAL, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Breaking Cycle of Dependence
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Dorel Reports Q4 and 2020 Year-End Results
11.03.21
REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
01.03.21
Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results