 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321

Series  RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date  03/24/2021 03/24/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  750 2,900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.270 / 1.850 122.750 / 0.980
Total Number of Bids Received  9 38
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  1,730 7,940
Total Number of Successful Bids  5 23
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  3 16
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.270 / 1.850 122.750 / 0.980
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.290 / 1.840 123.160 / 0.948
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.280 / 1.850 122.800 / 0.976
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.279 / 1.850 122.907 / 0.968
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.290 / 1.840 123.160 / 0.948
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  99.200 / 1.880 122.300 / 1.015
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.253 / 1.860 122.729 / 0.982
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  90.00 % 17.22 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  2.31 2.74



