Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|03/24/2021
|03/24/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|750
|2,900
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.270
|/
|1.850
|122.750
|/
|0.980
|Total Number of Bids Received
|9
|38
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,730
|7,940
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|5
|23
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|3
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.270
|/
|1.850
|122.750
|/
|0.980
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.290
|/
|1.840
|123.160
|/
|0.948
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.280
|/
|1.850
|122.800
|/
|0.976
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.279
|/
|1.850
|122.907
|/
|0.968
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.290
|/
|1.840
|123.160
|/
|0.948
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.200
|/
|1.880
|122.300
|/
|1.015
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.253
|/
|1.860
|122.729
|/
|0.982
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|90.00 %
|17.22 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.31
|2.74
