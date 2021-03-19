Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 19.03.2021, 12:31 | 18 | 0 | 0 19.03.2021, 12:31 | Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321 Settlement Date 03/24/2021 03/24/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 750 2,900 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.270 / 1.850 122.750 / 0.980 Total Number of Bids Received 9 38 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,730 7,940 Total Number of Successful Bids 5 23 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3 16 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.270 / 1.850 122.750 / 0.980 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.290 / 1.840 123.160 / 0.948 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.280 / 1.850 122.800 / 0.976 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.279 / 1.850 122.907 / 0.968 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.290 / 1.840 123.160 / 0.948 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.200 / 1.880 122.300 / 1.015 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.253 / 1.860 122.729 / 0.982 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 90.00 % 17.22 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.31 2.74





