New Investment in Scout Drone Inspection- Equinor Ventures and DNV join in as owners

TRONDHEIM, Norway, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Drone Inspection has successfully closed an investment round of 27.5 million Norwegian kroner. Equinor Ventures and DNV joined in the round together with existing shareholders, including Investinor and CoFounder, and new private investors.

Today, asset owners and inspection companies are dependent on using scaffolding and climbing equipment or, filling the tank with water and use rafts to get to all the places that need to be inspected. The HS&E aspect is very important, and the inspection is therefore time-consuming and expensive using current methods.

ScoutDI's drone inspection system enables easier and faster inspection without the need for expert drone pilots and the technology will go a long way in revolutionizing this work. Such inspection activities are required regularly to ensure that the ship satisfies safety and quality requirements.

The drones are equipped with advanced laser sensors that can create a 3D map of the surroundings and at the same time estimate the drone's position in the 3D space. All inspection data is tagged with location information in the 3D model so that it is easy to understand where the findings are that need to be followed up through maintenance.

The inspections can be followed remotely and in real time via the cloud-based inspection portal. The drone system has been used for inspections with Equinor, DNV, Aker BP and Altera Infrastructure, among others, and the company has recently started delivery the first systems to customers. Among the first customers is a large ship inspection company based in Singapore.

- "This is an exciting company with global potential that has solutions that are important to our industry. We have followed the company over time and have great faith in both the technology and the team", says Lars Klevjer, Head of early phase and implementation in Equinor Ventures.

- "DNV wants to be involved in developing solutions to support a ship classification regime that is flexible and of high quality. Scout Drone Inspection is a unique company that is helping to take industrial inspection in a more efficient and safe direction. Together with the new owners, we hope to be able to provide both capital and expertise that can help take the company further", says Kaare Helle, Venture Director at DNV.