KCS Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 16, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

KCS will also hold its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate via live webcast or telephone. To participate in the live webcast and to view accompanying presentation materials, please log into investors.kcsouthern.com immediately prior to the presentation. To join the teleconference, please call (844) 308-6428 from the U.S., or (412) 317-5409 from all other countries.