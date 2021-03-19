 

KCS Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 16, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

KCS will also hold its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate via live webcast or telephone. To participate in the live webcast and to view accompanying presentation materials, please log into investors.kcsouthern.com immediately prior to the presentation. To join the teleconference, please call (844) 308-6428 from the U.S., or (412) 317-5409 from all other countries.

A replay of the presentation will be available by calling (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 from all other countries and entering conference ID 10152592. The webcast replay and presentation materials will be archived on the company’s website.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS’ North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KCS Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 16, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. KCS will also hold its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fuel Growth in Florida and Other Core Markets
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. Appoints William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
KCS’ Brian Hancock to Address the BofA Securities STAARS Virtual Summit 2021