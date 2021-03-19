Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Extension and Refinancing of Credit Facilities and Conditional Redemption of 8.00% Senior Notes

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products, today announced its intention to amend and refinance its senior credit facilities, upsize, amend and extend the exiting Term Loan B, and pay down the existing 8.00% senior unsecured notes with cash from the balance sheet and proceeds from the upsized facility.

Extend the maturity of its $611 million ABL credit facility to April 12, 2026

Extend the maturity of its $115 million revolving credit facility to April 12, 2026

Upsize and extend the maturity of the existing $2,498 million Term Loan B due 2025 to $2,600 million due April 12, 2028

Each of the Company’s existing and future restricted domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the obligations under its senior credit facilities will continue to guarantee the senior credit facilities. There can be no assurance that the extensions and refinancing will be completed.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the upsized facility and available cash from the balance sheet to redeem in full the existing 8.00% Senior Notes (“Existing Notes”) due 2026, as well as, related fees and expenses.

Additionally, the Company issued a conditional notice of redemption today to redeem the full aggregate principal amount of the Exiting Notes. The redemption is conditioned upon the completion of the extension and refinancing of the Company’s credit facilities.

A copy of the conditional notice of redemption will be issued to the record holders of the Existing Notes. Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Existing Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company on April 15, 2021, unless the Condition is not satisfied, in which case the redemption date will be delayed until the Condition is satisfied.

“These transactions are an integral part of our long-term strategy to reduce net debt leverage and strengthen the Company’s capital structure,” said Jeff Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We will continue to focus on driving value through the execution of our capital allocation priorities, which includes investments in the core business, margin enhancing growth investments, and debt pay down.”