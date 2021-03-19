Barrick Builds Future Leadership

“A wide range of skills, experience, perspectives and backgrounds will, we believe, foster continuing innovation, equip us to deal effectively with opportunities, challenges and risks, and draw us even closer to our stakeholders worldwide,” he says.

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is building its future leadership by injecting youth and diversity into its highly experienced team, thus aligning it with technological advances as well as the evolving expectations of a rapidly changing world, says executive chairman John Thornton in the company’s 2020 Annual Report published today.

“Barrick has a high-performance culture and, in order to attract outstanding people who share our vision and values, our compensation model is ownership-based. A broad spectrum of our employees are shareholders, with a stake in the future success of the company and a common interest with our other investors.”

Thornton says Barrick has emerged even stronger from a difficult year and has made significant progress since the transformational merger with Randgold towards its goal of building the world’s most valued gold company. There is still more to do, however, and the company’s 5 and 10 year plans will keep management focused on the attainment of the next set of goals.

