 

Barrick Builds Future Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 12:55  |  41   |   |   

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is building its future leadership by injecting youth and diversity into its highly experienced team, thus aligning it with technological advances as well as the evolving expectations of a rapidly changing world, says executive chairman John Thornton in the company’s 2020 Annual Report published today.

“A wide range of skills, experience, perspectives and backgrounds will, we believe, foster continuing innovation, equip us to deal effectively with opportunities, challenges and risks, and draw us even closer to our stakeholders worldwide,” he says.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Barrick Gold Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 23,01€
Hebel 9,23
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 18,50€
Hebel 8,35
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Barrick has a high-performance culture and, in order to attract outstanding people who share our vision and values, our compensation model is ownership-based. A broad spectrum of our employees are shareholders, with a stake in the future success of the company and a common interest with our other investors.”

Thornton says Barrick has emerged even stronger from a difficult year and has made significant progress since the transformational merger with Randgold towards its goal of building the world’s most valued gold company. There is still more to do, however, and the company’s 5 and 10 year plans will keep management focused on the attainment of the next set of goals.

Enquiries

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “build”, “evolve”, “change”, “foster”, “innovation”, “objective”, “goal” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick’s goal to be the world’s most valued gold mining business; Barrick’s strategy to build its future leadership team and initiatives to foster diversity and innovation; and management’s focus on attaining future goals under Barrick’s 5- and 10-year plans.

These statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management considers to be relevant and reasonable at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barrick Builds Future Leadership TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is building its future leadership by injecting youth and diversity into its highly experienced team, thus aligning it with technological advances as well as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Strategic Review Confirms and Prioritizes Key Growth Opportunities for Nevada Gold Mines
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:28 Uhr
Strong Performance and Strategic Progress in 2020 Still Only the Start for Barrick, Says CEO
07:48 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Sitka Gold nutzt Informationsvorsprung in Nevadas Cortez-Trend aus
18.03.21
Strategic Review Confirms and Prioritizes Key Growth Opportunities for Nevada Gold Mines
18.03.21
President Magufuli Was a Visionary, Says Barrick
17.03.21
+++ GOLD-HAUSSE KOMMT +++: FED-SITZUNG lässt GOLD steigen! Goldminen vor MEGA-AUFWERTUNG! Research gibt KAUF-EMPFEHLUNG für diese Aktie!
16.03.21
Newmont, Barrick, Kinross, Varta, Zalando, VW: Hier spielt die Musik!
16.03.21
Barrick Gold, Blackrock Gold, Berkshire Hathaway – hat Warren Buffett immer recht?
15.03.21
GOLD: Edelmetall in der Bredouille
13.03.21
Sensation im Golden Dreieck!: Weltklasse-Goldressource von 27 Mio. Unzen veröffentlicht! Dies ist eine der größten Entdeckungen in 30 Jahren
12.03.21
Square, Dt. Telekom, Barrick, Porsche, CD Project, SGL Carbon uvm. – Die Fragen zur Börsen-Show

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
7.337
Barrick Gold -- Bullen-Thread
21.01.21
20.847
Barrick Gold -- KURSEXPLOSION ERWARTET !!!
12.12.20
2
Warum kauft Warren Buffett Gold?
10.08.20
5.512
Barrick Gold (bitte hier nur charttechnische Betrachtungen)