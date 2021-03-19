Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Redemption of Senior Bancorp Notes Due June 4, 2021 and of Senior Bank Notes due June 14, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that it has submitted a redemption notice to the trustee for redemption of all of the Bancorp’s outstanding floating rate senior notes due June 4, 2021 (CUSIP 316773CW8) issued in the principal amount of $250 million. The Bancorp notes will be redeemed on May 5, 2021, pursuant to their terms and conditions for an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Fifth Third Bancorp also announced that its subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has submitted a redemption notice to the issuing and paying agent for redemption of all of the Bank’s outstanding 2.250% fixed rate senior notes due June 14, 2021 (CUSIP 31677QBG3) issued in the principal amount of $1.25 billion. The Bank notes will be redeemed on May 15, 2021 pursuant to their terms and conditions for an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

About Fifth Third Bancorp