Century Communities Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

“Our Board of Directors believes environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance are key tenets pivotal to organizational success that create lasting results which benefit all stakeholders, including our customers, employees, stockholders and the communities in which we live and operate,” stated Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “Ultimately the combination of these initiatives, coupled with our mission to deliver our homebuyers high-quality, beautiful homes at affordable prices, can be achieved synergistically, strengthening our existing business and resulting in long-term value creation.”

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the “ESG Report”), which provides a deeper look at Century’s ongoing commitment to further integrate sustainable business practices and discloses the results of the Company’s first carbon footprint analysis.

“The publication of our first ESG report establishes where we stand today as a baseline for future progress, reflecting our enhanced focus on sustainability and providing direct, transparent communication with stakeholders on relevant issues, risks and opportunities that impact sustainability across our entire organization,” stated Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President. “We look forward to providing future updates on our commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

The ESG Report highlights Century’s achievements and progress in managing its environmental impact and provides a comprehensive overview of diversity and inclusion intiatives, training and development programs, employee health and safety and other sustainable business practices. Additionally, the report includes the disclosure of respected frameworks such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), which is compliant with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Core Option.

To view the report, please visit the “Investors-ESG” section of the Company’s website located at www.centurycommunities.com.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005044/en/