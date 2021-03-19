 

Westwater Resources Common Stock Begins Trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Westwater Resources, Inc. (“Westwater”) (NYSE: WWR), a battery graphite development company, announced that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American stock exchange today, March 19, 2021. The Company’s ticker symbol – WWR – remains the same.

“Listing on the NYSE American is a significant milestone for Westwater and a natural next step in the evolution of our company,” said Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources. “With the current surge in global interest in mineral investments, we believe this is an excellent time for our NYSE American listing, and our team looks forward to introducing Westwater to a new and larger investment base. Our board and management are very pleased to have Brendan E. Cryan & Co. LLC as our specialist firm. They have been specialists for over 60 years.”

With recent announcements by global automobile and battery makers, including a major announcement by General Motors (March 4, 2021) that GM is looking to build a second battery factory in the United States, electric vehicles and the batteries that power them are a growing market. Westwater’s battery graphite business is well timed to take advantage of these markets, both domestic and international.

About Westwater Resources
 Westwater Resources (NYSE: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company’s projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. Ongoing operations of the pilot program are producing ULTRA-PMG, ULTRA-DEXDG and ULTRA-CSPG in quantities that facilitate qualification testing at potential customers. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement
 This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," “scheduled,” and other similar words. All statements addressing events or developments that WWR expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to the timing and effectiveness of the transfer of the Company’s common stock listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American, future growth for electric vehicles and batteries, and the Company’s future production of graphite, are forward-looking statements. These risk factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) the Company’s ability to implement the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Company’s ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Samuel Engineering, Dorfner Anzaplan and others, including the impact of COVID-19 and its potential impacts to the capital markets; (e) operating conditions at the Company’s projects; (f) government regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (g) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for lithium-based batteries; (h) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including in Alabama and Colorado; (i) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (j) currently pending or new litigation or arbitration; and (k) other factors which are more fully described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westwater Resources Common Stock Begins Trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange Westwater Resources, Inc. (“Westwater”) (NYSE: WWR), a battery graphite development company, announced that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American stock exchange today, March 19, 2021. The Company’s ticker symbol – WWR – remains …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fuel Growth in Florida and Other Core Markets
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. Appoints William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Westwater Resources Announces Transfer to the NYSE American Stock Exchange
01.03.21
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order on America’s Supply Chains

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
386
WestWater Resourcen früher Uranium Resourcen