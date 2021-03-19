Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus Chemotherapy in Patients with Later-line Ovarian Cancer Associated with a BRCA Mutation

“Data from the ARIEL4 study meaningfully enhance our understanding about the role of Rubraca among women with BRCA mutation-positive relapsed ovarian cancer, as well as the clinical relevance of BRCA reversion mutations,” said Dr. Rebecca Kristeleit, Co-Coordinating Investigator of ARIEL4 and Consultant Medical Oncologist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK. “This is important because women with more advanced disease have fewer treatment options, and it is increasingly important to understand how specific mutations affect treatment outcomes.”

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced that the first presentation of data from the randomized, Phase 3 ARIEL4 study of Rubraca (rucaparib) will take place today in an oral presentation at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer (SGO). The data demonstrate that Rubraca significantly improves PFS compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy, among patients with advanced, relapsed ovarian cancer and a deleterious BRCA mutation who have received two or more prior lines of chemotherapy.

Dr. Kristeleit will present “Rucaparib versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced, relapsed ovarian cancer and a deleterious BRCA mutation: efficacy and safety from ARIEL4, a randomized phase 3 study” today during the SGO Scientific Plenary I: Innovation and Progress in Gynecologic Oncology session from 2:35 pm - 3:45 pm CT. The presentation can also be viewed at https://www.clovisoncology.com/pipeline/scientific-presentations/ starting today at 2:35 pm CT.

The ARIEL4 study (NCT02855944) is a Phase 3 multicenter, randomized study evaluating Rubraca versus chemotherapy in fully platinum-sensitive, partially platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant patients with relapsed ovarian cancer and a BRCA mutation (inclusive of germline and/or somatic) who have received two or more prior lines of chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the study is investigator-assessed PFS, with a step-down analysis from the primary efficacy population (if significant) to the intent-to-treat (ITT) population.

The study enrolled 349 women in Europe, Israel and North and South America. The primary efficacy population (n=325) comprised the group of patients with a deleterious tumor BRCA mutation and excluded those with a BRCA reversion mutation as determined by a blood test. The rucaparib arm in this population (n=220) achieved statistical significance over the chemotherapy arm (n=105) for the primary endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.64 (p=0.001). The median PFS for the patients in the efficacy population treated with rucaparib was 7.4 months versus 5.7 months among those who received chemotherapy.