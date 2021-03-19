KORU Medical Systems Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that help improve quality of life for patients, today announced that Linda Tharby has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and will succeed Interim CEO Jim Beck effective April 12, 2021. Mr. Beck will continue to serve on KORU's Board of Directors.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire Company, I'd like to thank Jim for stepping up to lead the Company through this process. I am very pleased to welcome Linda to the KORU Medical team," said John Fletcher, Chairman of the KORU Medical Board of Directors. "Linda brings to KORU a successful track record of relevant executive experience, building and leading strong performing global organizations, developing and commercializing multiple product and service innovations, and delivering solutions to patients in the home setting. The Board is confident that under Linda's direction, KORU Medical is well positioned for our next phase of growth as we continue to focus on improving the quality of life of home infusion patients around the world."
Ms. Tharby, is an experienced global medical device industry executive, with a 24-year career with Becton Dickinson and Company ("BD"; NYSE: BDX), a leading medical technology company. Ms. Tharby was a member of the Executive Leadership team of BD that transformed the company from an $8 billion medical supplies company to an $18 billion global medical technology company. With over 20 years of experience in global business leadership roles, Ms. Tharby has been accountable for portfolio innovation and global commercialization across multiple business units. She served as the EVP and President of the Life Sciences segment, a $4 billion revenue business unit and Group President of Preanalytical Systems and BD Biosciences. In her roles as Worldwide President of Diabetes Care and VP/GM of Pharmaceutical Systems, she focused on pharmaceutical partnerships to address self-administration of therapies in the home. Ms. Tharby also brings enterprise change and integration experience, with her most recent role at BD as the company's Chief Customer Experience Officer and in her prior role, as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer through BD's $24 billion acquisition and integration of C.R. Bard in 2017. Throughout her career, Ms. Tharby consistently demonstrated the ability to build diverse teams and develop talent internally, and under her guidance many of her direct reports progressed to senior operating or functional leadership roles in the industry.
