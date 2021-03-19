KORU Medical Systems Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that help improve quality of life for patients, today announced that Linda Tharby has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and will succeed Interim CEO Jim Beck effective April 12, 2021. Mr. Beck will continue to serve on KORU's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire Company, I'd like to thank Jim for stepping up to lead the Company through this process. I am very pleased to welcome Linda to the KORU Medical team," said John Fletcher, Chairman of the KORU Medical Board of Directors. "Linda brings to KORU a successful track record of relevant executive experience, building and leading strong performing global organizations, developing and commercializing multiple product and service innovations, and delivering solutions to patients in the home setting. The Board is confident that under Linda's direction, KORU Medical is well positioned for our next phase of growth as we continue to focus on improving the quality of life of home infusion patients around the world."