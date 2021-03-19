Labrador Gold Announces Receipt of Permits for Its Kingsway Diamond Drill Program and Provides Exploration Update

Highlights



All permits are now in place for diamond drill program.

Initial drilling will focus on an area immediately beneath visible gold occurrence in quartz at Big Vein.

Recent till samples yielding up to 165 gold grains (>90% pristine) found immediately down ice of Big Vein and from a second location 900 metres to the northeast within the quartz vein corridor.



TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of all necessary permits for its maiden diamond drill program testing high-grade gold targets at the Big Vein prospect on its 100% controlled Kingsway Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District and along strike from New Found Gold’s high-grade Queensway Project.

The previously announced 10,000 metre drill program, anticipated to consist of 43 holes, is designed to test a 350-metre strike length of Big Vein. Initial drilling will test for shallow high-grade mineralization below outcropping visible gold in quartz vein, a grab sample from which assayed 1,065 g/t gold (see Company news release dated December 3, 2020). Since the plunge of the high-grade mineralization is not yet known, drilling will start with short 12.5-metre incremental step-out holes to the northeast and southwest to better determine the orientation of this zone.

LabGold has signed an agreement with Cabo Drilling (Pacific) Corp of Springdale, Newfoundland as the drilling contractor and they are standing by ready to mobilize. Preparations for the drill program are at an advanced stage and it is expected that drilling can begin in a timely manner.

“We are very pleased to receive the permits for our drilling program at the high-grade gold target at Big Vein and anticipate commencement of our first hole very soon given preparations are well underway,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold. “With the continued success of New Found Gold’s drilling at the Keats and Lotto zones along strike to the southwest, we are looking forward to seeing what Big Vein yields. This promises to be an exciting time for LabGold.”

Exploration Update

Assays of the remaining rock samples taken during the 2020 field season show encouraging gold values along the quartz vein corridor to the southwest of Big Vein, including a grab sample of quartz vein subcrop returning 16g/t Au. This sample was collected 1.2 kilometres southwest of the visible gold showing at Big Vein. Gold anomalies also occur to the northeast of Big Vein with a grab sample of quartz vein subcrop assaying 1.0g/t Au collected approximately 1.6km to the northeast. Note that grab samples are selective samples and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property.