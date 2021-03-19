X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces $55.0 Million At-the-Market Private Placement Financing

BOSTON, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that it has agreed to sell an aggregate of 6,321,837 shares of its common stock, including pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock, to certain institutional accredited investors in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. X4 anticipates that gross proceeds from the PIPE will be approximately $55.0 million, before deducting fees to the placement agents and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, based on the offering price of $8.70 per share (or $8.69 per pre-funded warrant), the last reported sale price of X4’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market on March 18, 2021.



The financing included participation from new investors including Abingworth, Altium Capital, Driehaus Capital Management, Lincoln Park Capital, Monashee Investment Management and Sio Capital as well as existing investors including lead investor Bain Capital Life Sciences, Ikarian Capital and OrbiMed.

The proceeds from this transaction are expected to be used by X4 for clinical development of its pipeline, business development activities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to have the support of several leading biotechnology-focused institutional investors, both new and existing investors, in this $55 million financing,” said Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals. “We believe these funds will enable us to continue to advance our lead candidate, mavorixafor, to potentially improve the lives of thousands of patients across a number of rare disease indications.”

Citigroup, Cowen and Stifel served as joint lead placement agents for the financing.

The securities sold in this private placement are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. X4 has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in this private placement.