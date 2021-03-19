Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Third Annual Stifel CNS Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Panzara, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Therapeutics Discovery and Development are scheduled to participate virtually in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Third Annual Stifel CNS Day on Wednesday, April 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for 90 days following the event.