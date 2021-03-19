 

Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Third Annual Stifel CNS Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Panzara, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Therapeutics Discovery and Development are scheduled to participate virtually in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Third Annual Stifel CNS Day on Wednesday, April 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for 90 days following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com 




04.03.21
Wave Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
23.02.21
Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

23.08.20
5
Kauf Wave Life Science 06.05.2020