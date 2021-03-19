 

Alpha Peak Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of its Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (“Alpha Peak” or the “Company”) (NEX: AAP.H) announces that it will hold an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders (the “Meeting”) on April 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Meeting will be an online-only meeting, in order to comply with legal requirements and social distancing best practices in light of COVID-19.

A summary of the business of the Meeting is provided below and additional details about the Meeting, including how to participate and vote at the Meeting, are set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management’s Information Circular (the “Circular”), each of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Annual General and Special Meeting (April 15, 2021)

The Meeting will be held on April 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) and will be an online-only meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders will be presented with the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020, together with the independent auditor’s report for those financial statements. Shareholders will also be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass resolutions:

  (i)     approving the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as the Company’s auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 and authorizing the Company’s board of directors to fix the auditor’s compensation;
         
  (ii)     fixing the number of directors of the Company at three (3), and electing the directors of the Company for the coming year;
         
  (iii)     authorizing the Company to alter its articles and notice of articles to change its name to “Alpha Peak Capital Inc.” or such other name as the directors of the Company may determine;
         
  (iv)     authorizing the Company to alter its articles and notice of articles to effect a consolidation of its common shares on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares;
         
  (v)     authorizing the Company to voluntarily delist its common shares from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”); and
         
  (vi)     approving such other matters and transacting such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment of the Meeting.

