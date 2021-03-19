Alpha Peak Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of its Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (“Alpha Peak” or the “Company”) (NEX: AAP.H) announces that it will hold an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders (the “Meeting”) on April 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Meeting will be an online-only meeting, in order to comply with legal requirements and social distancing best practices in light of COVID-19.



A summary of the business of the Meeting is provided below and additional details about the Meeting, including how to participate and vote at the Meeting, are set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management’s Information Circular (the “Circular”), each of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.