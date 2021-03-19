 

TAOP Signs Agreement to Acquire Taoping New Media Co., Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

SHENZHEN, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Taoping New Media Co., Ltd. (“Taoping New Media”). After the closing of the transaction, Taoping New Media will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Biznest Internet Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity of TAOP.

Taoping New Media is a leading media operator in China’s out-of-home digital advertising industry. It has purchased smart display screens from TAOP since 2017 and built up its digital advertising network based on TAOP’s cloud platform. With perseverance and hard work, it expanded to over 200 cities in China and two international territories (Toronto and Singapore). Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP, currently owns approximately 51% of Taoping New Media. TAOP has received revenues from sales of smart display screens and from providing technical services but received little advertising revenues. As more and more cities in Taoping network achieve profitability, it is advantageous for TAOP to take control of Taoping New Media. After the acquisition, Taoping New Media business is expected to be part of TAOP’s newly created Digital Culture Business Division, and TAOP will capture advertising revenue streams from Taoping network.

“Acquiring Taoping New Media is a key strategic step for TAOP. The acquisition will enable us to enter into a $25.5 billion out-of-home advertising market in China with end-to-end digital marketing solutions,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “We believe this transaction will add value to our shareholders who have invested in and supported our mission of making advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone.”

About the Transaction: Pursuant to the share purchase agreement, as consideration TAOP has agreed to issue to the shareholders of Taoping New Media a total of 1,213,630 ordinary shares of TAOP, calculated by dividing $10.24 million by 90% of the average closing price of TAOP ordinary shares over the 20 trading days prior to the execution of the share purchase agreement. Mr. Lin, as the majority shareholder of Taoping New Media, will receive 614,369 ordinary shares. The closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, completion of all respective internal approval procedures of the parties, no material adverse impact on the assets, operation and management team of Taoping New Media prior to closing, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. The parties intend to close the transaction no later than May 10, 2021. Both the board of directors of TAOP and the audit committee of board approved the transaction based on a written opinion rendered by Albeck Financial Services, the independent financial advisor to the board, to the effect that, as of the date of such opinion, the consideration in the transaction is fair to TAOP and TAOP’s shareholders, from a financial point of view.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAOP Signs Agreement to Acquire Taoping New Media Co., Ltd. SHENZHEN, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Strategic Review Confirms and Prioritizes Key Growth Opportunities for Nevada Gold Mines
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin