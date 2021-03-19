Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR)

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to Become New Principal Shirt Partner of Manchester United Football Club 19-March-2021

TeamViewer to Become New Principal Shirt Partner of Manchester United Football Club

Goppingen, March 19, 2021 - TeamViewer has signed a five-year agreement to become Manchester United's new principal shirt partner. With this agreement as well as additional strategic global marketing partnerships, TeamViewer invests significantly in its global brand positioning. This will accelerate the marketing of the broadened use case portfolio and thereby drive sustainable sales growth across all regions and customer segments. The collaboration will leverage TeamViewer's recent acquisitions in adjacent areas and will be a key pillar to grow stronger for longer.

The TeamViewer brand logo will feature on the front of the most iconic and best-selling club shirt, for both the men's and women's teams. In addition to comprehensive branding rights, the partnership encompasses projects across the entire Manchester United franchise including process digitalization with IoT and Augmented Reality applications, data analytics and immersive fan experiences.

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams winning 66 trophies through its 143-year football heritage and has built an active global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

Due to the resulting significant increase in marketing expenditure, TeamViewer revises its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the fiscal year 2021 to 49 - 51% of billings and projects the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain around 50% over the medium term.





IMPORTANT NOTICE

