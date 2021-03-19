 

Waitr Completes Ordering Integration with Otter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today that Waitr has completed onboarding of their integration with Otter, one of the country’s top delivery management and optimization platforms.

This collaboration is the latest in a series of integrations by Waitr to support its new and existing restaurant partners. This partnership provides restaurants with the opportunity to increase order accuracy, efficiency, reach and revenue through Otter’s delivery management system, which streamlines orders across locations, brands and platforms into a single tablet.

Otter’s technology simplifies processes for Waitr and Bite Squad restaurant partners. Otter allows them to see all their orders in one place, auto-accept those orders, gain insight through holistic performance data, and eliminate tablet chaos to enhance overall performance.

Restaurant managers already using the Otter platform have raved about its ease of use and how it eliminates the chaos and confusion caused by managing multiple online-orders “the old-fashioned way.” Otter is tailored specifically for owners and managers, empowering them with the ability to streamline day-to-day restaurant management and free up their time to focus on what really matters: food, people, growth and opportunity.

“We continue to find ways to reinforce our commitment to our restaurant partners, especially in the current environment,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “This partnership with Otter improves restaurant efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.
 Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waitr Completes Ordering Integration with Otter Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today that Waitr has completed onboarding of their integration with Otter, one of the country’s top delivery management and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Fuel Growth in Florida and Other Core Markets
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Leidos Holdings, Inc. Class Action ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. Appoints William Iwaschuk as Chief Legal Officer
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Waitr Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with Delivery Dudes
08.03.21
Waitr Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
04.03.21
Waitr Expanding into Cannabis Market
04.03.21
Waitr to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 8, 2021
01.03.21
Waitr Completes Integration with Chowly and ItsaCheckmate
23.02.21
Waitr Partners With Nextbite on Its Delivery-Only Restaurant Concept
22.02.21
Waitr Announces Integration With Ordermark

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
9
Waitr Holdings