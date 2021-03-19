 

Manchester United and TeamViewer Announce New Principal Shirt Partnership

Manchester United plc (“Manchester United”) today announced that it has signed a new five-year agreement with the global technology company TeamViewer as its principal shirt partner. The partnership will begin with the 2021/2022 season.

The agreement will bring together one of the world’s most popular and successful sports teams with one of Europe’s fastest-growing software companies.

The partnership will harness the power of Manchester United’s unrivalled global platform to showcase the unique capabilities of TeamViewer to transform the way the world works and interacts. With its name on the front of the most iconic shirt in sport from the start of next season, TeamViewer will build worldwide awareness of its technology enhancing workplaces and daily lives.

The partnership will introduce Manchester United and its 1.1 billion fans and followers around the world to exciting new technology drawing on TeamViewer’s expertise in remote connectivity services. TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams.

Germany-based TeamViewer has been installed on over 2.5 billion devices, has nearly 600,000 subscribers, and operates in almost all countries globally. The company’s ambitions to harness technology to build bridges among people and businesses, and enable digital progress for everyone, makes it the ideal fit for a football club which has created a global community of fans spanning cultures and continents.

Richard Arnold, Managing Director, Manchester United, said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies. The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very excited about this partnership, as it will significantly expand our brand positioning and it will help us to market our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customer segments globally. With Manchester United and TeamViewer, two global winning teams join forces: Together as Team United we can bring the fan experience in the legendary Theatre of Dreams to a new level. We are extremely proud Manchester United picked us as partner in their ongoing technology journey.”

About Manchester United

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer (XTRA: TMV) is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.



