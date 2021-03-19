 

First Solar Appoints Kathryn A. Hollister to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 13:15  |  17   |   |   

TEMPE, Ariz., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has appointed Kathryn A. “Katy” Hollister, a seasoned global leader and financial expert with nearly four decades of leadership experience at Deloitte Tax LLP and its affiliates, to its board of directors. Ms. Hollister will serve on First Solar’s audit and compensation committees.

Throughout her career, Ms. Hollister has designed and driven strategic initiatives and led operations across Deloitte’s most important businesses. Most recently, she served as the chief strategy officer for Deloitte’s Global Tax and Legal practice of 45,000 professionals. In this role, she led the integration of dozens of global practices, an undertaking that included a technology transformation in a complex environment of multi-jurisdictional regulatory, talent, and brand management. Ms. Hollister also served two terms on Deloitte’s United States and global boards of directors.

“Katy brings to the role so much more than just a remarkable track record at one of the world’s largest global consultancies. She brings a passion for organizations with bold, transformative missions, particularly those focused on important issues, such as the environment and climate change,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “We’re incredibly pleased to have her join us at this pivotal moment in our journey as the fight against climate change achieves critical momentum, and we solidify First Solar’s position on the frontlines of addressing the biggest challenge of our times.”

“First Solar has an exceptional track record in responsibly-produced cleantech and sustainability, making the opportunity to join its board very compelling. It’s clear that this is a company focused on balanced growth and competitiveness, while also being conscious of its impact on people and the planet,” said Ms. Hollister. “I’m excited to be part of the First Solar story, lending my experience as it continues to scale its technology and works to power the world towards a sustainable energy future.”

Ms. Hollister has been an active community leader, serving multiple academic and charitable organizations. She serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, where she is the vice-chair of the audit committee, and the University of Cincinnati Foundation. She also serves on the boards of MENTOR and the Cincinnati Museum Center. She has served on many other Cincinnati-based charitable board roles, including the YWCA and Habitat for Humanity.

Ms. Hollister has a BA from Duke University and a JD from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She is a licensed lawyer and certified public accountant.  

About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic solar energy solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The Company’s integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

Media

Reuven Proença
First Solar Media
reuven.proenca@firstsolar.com 		Investors

Mitchell Ennis
First Solar Investor Relations
mitchell.ennis@firstsolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b560ef1-4695-4dac ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Solar Appoints Kathryn A. Hollister to Board of Directors TEMPE, Ariz., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has appointed Kathryn A. “Katy” Hollister, a seasoned global leader and financial expert with nearly four decades of leadership experience at Deloitte Tax LLP and its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Strategic Review Confirms and Prioritizes Key Growth Opportunities for Nevada Gold Mines
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Tech-Aktien: 2. Crash-Welle? PlugPower, Nio, Tesla, Vestas, First Solar, GameStop, PayPal
26.02.21
Intersect Power Chooses Long-Term Reliability and Performance; Orders up to 2.4 GW of First Solar Series 6
25.02.21
First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
3.035
FIRSTSOLAR - $1,50 pro Wp - Werden die etablierten Solarzellenhersteller unter Druck kommen?