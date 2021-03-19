Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces $138.2 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance

MONACO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Existing Notes”) to exchange approximately $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes for approximately $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Exchange Notes” and such transaction, the “Exchange Offer”). In addition, the Company has entered into separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain investors to issue and sell approximately $76.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the new 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Purchased Notes” at 100% of par, plus accrued interest from November 15, 2020, and together with the Exchange Notes, the “New Notes”) in a private offering.



The New Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2021. The New Notes will mature on May 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms.

Commencing on the date that the New Notes are issued, principal will accrete on the principal amount of the New Notes to maturity (or earlier, on a redemption date), compounded semi-annually, at a rate equal to approximately 5.52% per annum (which principal amount, together with any accretions thereon, is the “Accreted Principal Amount”). The Accreted Principal Amount at maturity is equal to 125.3% of par, which together with the 3.00% Interest Rate, compounds to a yield-to-maturity of 8.25%.

The New Notes are freely convertible at the option of the holder at any time, for common shares of the Company. In addition, the Company may redeem for cash all or any portion of the New Notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the Accreted Principal Amount of the New Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date, if the VWAP of the Company’s common shares has been at least 125.3% of the Conversion Price for at least 20 trading Days during any 30 consecutive trading day period.