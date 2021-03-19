PrimeXBT V2.0 Introduces Multi-Currency Accounts, New Platform Design

PrimeXBT Introduces ETH, USDT, and USDC Accounts To further expand its product offering and continue to evolve the user experience on its trading platform, PrimeXBT has introduced new multi-currency trading accounts, supporting Ether (ETH), USD Tether (USDT), USDC, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC).

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, an award-winning trading platform offering cryptocurrencies, forex, stock indices, commodities, and more under one roof, has revealed a new updated design to support the introduction of new multi-currency accounts.

All facets of the PrimeXBT experience have been overhauled to work with the newly added currencies, ranging from the PrimeXBT margin trading platform to the Covesting module. The company's referral program has also been customized based on the referred user's currency of choice.

PrimeXBT has added multi-currency account support to meet growing cryptocurrency industry demand and provide customers with greater flexibility and risk protection. The addition of USDT and USDC will enhance risk management by allowing customers to utilize the two leading stablecoins as margin collateral to facilitate trading operations, avoiding the fluctuations associated with more volatile cryptocurrencies.



"We have completely re-developed the platform from the ground up, including both the backend and user interface," revealed a PrimeXBT spokesman. "The new PrimeXBT V2.0 architecture will allow us to support even more currencies in the future, including fiat. We are confident this upgrade will help us to continue our rapid growth and improve the scalability of our product, enabling us to reach new audiences around the globe," they continued.

PrimeXBT has revealed the new user interface redesign via a company blog , which includes a walkthrough and a detailed explanation of new enhancements.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities trading infrastructure with long and short positions, aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers, and more. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com.

