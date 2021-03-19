Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 Vaccines
The Oral Vaccine Successfully Produced Antibodies in a Preclinical Study After a Single Dose
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Good candidate for protection against COVID variants due to triple antigen targeting
- Implications for potential ease of widescale distribution and administration anytime, anywhere for oral COVID-19 vaccine
- Efficacy following a single oral dose administration in preclinical study
- Clinical trial expected to commence Q2 2021
- Watch video
- Successful expansion of Oramed's POD oral delivery technology into the lucrative vaccine development market
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to form a joint venture focused on the development of novel oral COVID-19 vaccines. The new company, Oravax Medical Inc., is based on Oramed's proprietary POD oral delivery technology and Premas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.'s novel vaccine technology.
Oravax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate benefits from being a virus like particle (VLP) triple antigen vaccine that targets three structural proteins, which should make it a better candidate for protection across emerging mutations of the coronavirus. The oral delivery of the vaccine should allow for widescale inoculation and easier distribution of the vaccine without requiring an injection.
In a pilot animal study, the oral COVID-19 vaccine promoted both systemic immunity through Immunoglobulin G (IgG), the most common antibody in blood and bodily fluids that protects against viral infections, and Immunoglobulin A (IgA).
Oravax anticipates commencing a clinical study during the second quarter of 2021.
"An oral COVID-19 vaccine would eliminate several barriers to rapid, widescale distribution, potentially enabling people to take the vaccine themselves at home. While ease of administration is critical today to accelerate inoculation rates, an oral vaccine could become even more valuable in the case that a COVID-19 vaccine may be recommended annually like the standard flu shot," said Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oramed.
0 Kommentare