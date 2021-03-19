 

DeFi Technologies Announces Investment in Volmex Finance, a Volatility Index Trading Platform

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that it has finalized an investment in Volmex Finance, one of the first implementations of decentralized volatility index strategies.

DeFi Technologies is focused on providing public market investors with access to the rapid growth in decentralized finance. This new model for financial services enables transactions between different parties to be processed through distributed ledger technology, or blockchain, rather than be centralized through a traditional financial institution.

Volmex Finance is the leading volatility index platform in crypto. Volatility derivatives are a core pillar of modern finance, as they provide a cost-effective means for hedging market volatility risk. Volmex Finance brings volatility hedging to Ethereum, unlocking a myriad of new DeFi applications and building blocks.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wouter Witvoet and the DeFi Technologies team. The company shares our vision of an open decentralized financial system. DeFi Technologies is a financial markets pioneer, as the firm is one of the first publicly traded companies to invest in DeFi protocols and DeFi-related companies. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Wouter and the DeFi Technologies team.” says Cole Kennelly, founder of Volmex Finance.

Volmex Finance has recently finalized a financing round with participation from Three Arrows Capital, Alameda Research, Robot Ventures, CMS Holdings, Orthogonal Trading, IOSG Ventures, D64 Ventures, DeFi Technologies (NEO: DEFI), Fourth Revolution Capital, and Coral DeFi. Angel investors include Jiho Zirlin, Tyler Scott Ward, Christian Kaczmarczyk, Shiliang Tang, Suji Yan, and Avi Felman.

“We are excited to see the potential of new hedging DeFi protocols and what it will do to drive greater stability and adoption in the space. Volmex Finance is a leading solution with greater backers who will really help drive the use cases for everyday traders,” said Wouter Witvoet, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies. 

About Volmex Finance:

Volmex Finance is a protocol for volatility indices and non-custodial trading built on Ethereum. 

https://volmex.finance

About DeFi Technologies:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

